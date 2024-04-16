Meet Omowumi Monehin, the baker bridging cultures with Agege bread in Qatar

In a world where challenges can either break you or propel you to greatness, Omowumi Monehin chose the latter.

Her journey from being an attorney at law to becoming a baker,resulting in the founding of Wumi’s Bakery and Bistro, is nothing short of inspirational.

What started as a quest to provide her family with healthy bread amidst a blockade-induced healthy food crisis in Qatar blossomed into a thriving business that celebrates the culinary diversity of Nigeria and beyond.

The blockade of Qatar in 2017 exposed Wumi’s family to the country’s heavy reliance on imported food, including bread laden with chemicals and preservatives. Concerned for her son’s health, who had dietary restrictions, Omowumi embarked on a journey of self-education via YouTube, learning to bake healthy, preservative-free bread at home. Little did she know that this simple act would lay the foundation for a successful business venture.

Driven by a passion for quality and a commitment to all-natural ingredients, Wumi began sharing her homemade bread with neighbors, igniting a demand that quickly outgrew her kitchen. With orders pouring in from friends, family, and local businesses, she took a leap of faith and officially launched Wumi’s Bakery and Bistro in 2017, starting with the iconic Agege bread.

Even though Agege bread is originally from Nigeria, Wumi’s bakery attracts customers from different backgrounds. Qataris, Arabs, Asians, Canadians, Americans, and other Africans flock to her bakery, drawn not only by the delicious meals and pastries, but also by the warmth and openness of Wumi’s approach. Her husband, leveraging his expertise as a business transformation manager, played a pivotal role in scaling the business, while storytelling became their marketing strategy, weaving narratives that resonate with their diverse clientele.

Of course, the journey was not without its challenges. Wumi faced competition from established groups and the absence of female allies in the industry. Yet, her unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity propelled the bakery forward.

Today, Wumi’s Bakery and Bistro stands as a beacon of culinary excellence in Qatar, boasting over 400 locations nationwide and a diverse menu that showcases the richness of Nigerian cuisine. With over $2 million in funding secured within the past two years and certifications like ISO 22000 and HACCP under their belt, Wumi’s Bakery and Bistro continues to redefine the culinary landscape of Qatar.

Omowumi Monehin’s journey is not just a story of success but a testament to the transformative power of passion and a mother’s love.