Meet Olufemi Olubanwo, new president of Igbobi College Old Boys

Olufemi Olubanwo, founding partner of Banwo & Ighodalo, has been elected the new president of the Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA).

Olubanwo plans to push for better facilities, and more curriculum options, and assist in the school developing its extracurricular activities.

He emerged during the 2023 Annual General Meeting and elections of the Association held at the Angus Memorial Hall, Igbobi College.

In his acceptance speech, Olubanwo said that his administration is going to focus on fundraising to boost the revitalisation of education standards at the College.

He lauded all those who voted for him and promised to continue with the programmes of his predecessor, adding that the Association will continue to be a model for other old students.

As a founding partner of Banwo & Ighodalo, Olubanwo heads the firm’s IP and Technology practice, which also covers media and entertainment.

His other long-term and more traditional practice areas are banking and corporate finance, project finance, investments, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and mining.

Other newly elected National Executive Council members of the association include Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, who was returned as the first vice president; Olatokunbo Ajasin as the second vice president; Gbenga Olatunbosun as the secretary general, and Olusegun Adeyemi as the first assistant secretary-general; Jamiu Babatunde Aderibigbe, Wasiu Ademuyiwa Adebayo, Nathaniel Oluseyi Adeyemi, and Kayode Folarin Coker were returned as second assistant general, treasurer, financial secretary, and assistant financial secretary respectively.

Others include Olatunji Akinwunmi as the social secretary; Gbenga Mafoitan as the assistant social secretary; Olufemi Bankole as the publicity secretary, and Adeleke Olusegun Ademiju as the assistant publicity secretary.

Seni Adio, Wasiu Olayemi Sedun, and Mike O. Aideloje were 80s decade representative, 90s decade representative, and 2000 decade representative in that order.

The Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association is the umbrella body of old students of Igbobi College Yaba. It maintains and enhances a highly engaged, vibrant community of alumni worldwide. It helps connect alumni to each other and their class Sets through a wealth of community activities and events around the world.

The Igbobi College Yaba (ICY) is a leading legacy college established by the Methodist and Anglican Missions in 1932 to provide a well-balanced and rounded secondary education to Nigerian boys in a conducive environment.