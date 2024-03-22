Meet Olawale Akinlolu, management consultant supporting businesses

In the expansive and competitive realm of entrepreneurship, Olawale Akinlolu emerged as a visionary force, steering the success story of Finda Technical Services Limited, a brand that provides leadership in management consulting and facility management.

Born out of his unwavering passion for management consulting since 2008, Akinlolu’s career has been a testament to resilience, continuous learning, and an unrelenting commitment to excellence.

Read also: The unspoken realities of entrepreneurship!

Armed with impressive qualifications and credentials, he embarked on a journey that would redefine the landscape of management consulting and technical services in Nigeria and Ghana.

His early experiences laid the foundation for his future endeavours, as Management Consultant. At top management levels, he became a trusted figure, steering blue-chip companies toward success.

The spark of entrepreneurship ignited within him, setting the stage for the inception of Finda Technical Services Limited.

Interestingly, his expertise has been exceptional. His company’s brand offering ranges from management and technical consulting to comprehensive facility management, and preventive maintenance management among others.

Akinlolu’s commitment to personal and professional development is a driving force behind his success.

He has actively participated in conferences, seminars, and workshops, as he continuously expands his knowledge base, ensuring that the brand remains at the forefront of industry trends and innovations.

One of his achievements is his role as an intrapreneur, where he orchestrated the transformation of startups in Nigeria and Ghana into substantial portfolios.

This entrepreneurial spirit eventually led him to transition into management consulting thus, marking a pivotal moment in his career path.

Sharing thoughts on ways management consultants can thrive amid competition he said “Cultivating long-term relationships with clients based on trust, reliability, and delivering results can lead to repeat business and referrals, even in a competitive market.”

He stated that staying abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices ensures that consultants can offer innovative solutions and stay ahead of the competition.

He called for the development of expertise in niche areas, noting that it allows consultants to stand out in the market and attract clients who need specialised knowledge and solutions.

He added that leveraging technology tools and platforms to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and deliver insights can enhance consultants’ ability to deliver high-quality services among others.

Akinlolu’s journey is not just a narrative of success; it is a story of passion, agility, resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of technical services.

Under his visionary leadership, he continues to carve a distinct path in the industry, solidifying its position as a beacon of innovation and reliability.