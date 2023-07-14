Meet Nnamdi Nwizu, an advisor in investment space

Nnamdi Nwizu, is the co-managing partner/founder, Comercio Partners, an investment banking firm, as well as a member of the company’s executive management team who plays a major role in the Comercio investors’ education series.

In this capacity, he leads the trading division of the business where he is responsible for overseeing fixed income investments for individual and institutional investment management accounts.

Nnamdi is a business leader and investment management expert with deep understanding of the fixed income and currency markets, asset allocation and investment processes.

He is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and a member, Nigerian Bar Association. He serves on the Boards of Loan book Limited, a fast-growing payday loan firm and Peexoo Limited a revolutionary new platform for photographers powered by cutting edge AI technology.

Prior to assuming his current role, Nnamdi was Vice President and the head of fixed income trading for Citibank Nigeria and was responsible for the markets’ team managing the bank’s Primary Dealership licenses for FGN Bonds and Treasury Bills.

He started his career in the Treasury Unit of Guaranty Trust Bank in Nigeria and rose to become the head of the bond trading team, and then moved to Zenith Capital (Investment Banking subsidiary of the Zenith Bank Group), as the pioneer member of the trading team, covering sovereign and corporate debt instruments.

Subsequently, Nnamdi joined Mansard Investments where he was head of trading and portfolio management, covering proprietary and clients’ investments.

Nnamdi has nearly two decades of experience in investments and financial services and is actively involved in market development activities and has served on various committees in the Financial Market Dealers Association, including the market development committee, arbitration committee and the credit lines committee. He also facilitates training on behalf of the Association.

He earned an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School and holds a degree in law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The company’s report, Investor’s education was published on October 6, 2022. The report, among other things, explained the meaning and types of mutual funds.

The major types, it explained further, are equity funds, debt funds, hybrid funds, money market funds, adding that other types include Income funds, tax-saving funds, capital protection funds and pension funds.

“Mutual Funds are “structured”, they are “tailor-made” to meet the desire and taste of the pool of investors in the fund. Because they are structured, they can be designed to satisfy various investor needs. Mutual funds can be structured either as equity, debt or a hybrid fund.”

“Mutual funds can also be classified based on risk such as low risk, medium risk and high-risk funds, emerging market funds, global funds, foreign or international funds”, Comercio Partners added.

While noting that mutual funds in Nigeria recorded 11.02 per cent increase in Net Asset Value (NAV) to N1.388 trillion year-to-date, in June 2022 from N1.250 trillion in the corresponding period of June 2021, Comercio Partners however noted that Money Market mutual funds dominate, accounting for 41.93 percent of the total NAV of the entire market, growing to N582.296 billion as at June 2022 from N477.494 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

Nnamdi Nwizu explained the dynamics behind the growth in mutual funds and implications for investors, saying: “Investment in Mutual funds will continue to see more traction for the remaining part of the year, while we anticipate investment in dollar funds given the recent devaluation of the Naira to the dollar both in the official and parallel market.”

Working hard with his team, Nwizu has led the company to being listed in the Financial Times 2022, as Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies, awarded Investment Bank of the Year for Growth Stage Companies, Sustainable Infrastructure & Project by BusinessDay Newspapers in 2021.

In 2020, under its A-Port on the rise: N18bn, $20m, the company was granted Inter-Dealer Broker (IDB) License by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria.

The year 2019 saw the company’s launch of advisory/establishment of Commercio Partners (CP) property development Company, and secured SEC issuing House license, under its A-Port on the rise: N16 billion, USD18 million.