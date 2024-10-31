Meet Maha Vajiralongkorn, the monarch wealthier than King Charles

Maha Vajiralongkorn, born July 28, 1952, in Thailand, has been officially recognised as the world’s wealthiest monarch in the world.

According to the Economic Indian Times, He was the tenth monarch of Thailand from the Chakri Dynasty called Rema X and he was wealthier than King Charles III.

Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom, is a globally influential monarch but he did not make the list of the world’s top 10 richest monarchs in 2024 as his net worth is estimated to be around $747 million.

The net worth of Maha Vajiralongkorn is $43 billion and his wealth can be attributed to the vast wealth and resources that have been accumulated by the Thai royal family over centuries.

His massive wealth mainly comes from his investments in real estate in the country as well as ownership of the largest cement company and bank of Thailand, as the country recognises itself as a constitutional monarchy.

According to Fox Business, The estimated net worth of King Maha Vajiralongkorn is between $30 billion and $45 billion. His father Bhumibol Adulyadej was listed by Forbes as the world’s richest ruler in 2011.

Vajiralongkorn is the only son of his parents, King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. He ascended to the throne in May 2019 after the death of his 88-year-old father on October 13, 2016.

According to reports, his father was one of the longest-serving monarchs who ruled the Buddhist kingdom for 70 years.

He had Vajiralongkorn, who is the second child out of four children and his only son. After completing primary education in Thailand, Vajiralongkorn was educated at private schools in Britain and Australia.

He also attended Australia’s Royal Military College Duntroon, in Canberra, and earned a bachelor’s degree in military studies from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

According to the king’s official biography, he is a qualified helicopter and fighter pilot and served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army, where he saw action against communist insurgents in Thailand in the 1970s.

Most of his wealth comes from the Crown Property Bureau, according to Reuters. The Crown Property Bureau holds 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land in Thailand, with 40,000 rental contracts nationwide, including 17,000 in the capital, according to the source.

King Vajiralongkorn has inherited a significant portion of this wealth, which includes vast real estate holdings, extensive business interests, and a substantial portfolio of investments.

