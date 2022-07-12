Meet Goodluck Opiah, minister of state for education

Goodluck Nanah Opiah, the newly appointed minister of state for education was born on February 12, 1964, to the Pa Opiah family Opiah of Abacheke Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Opiah, who is also known as Ugwumba Ikeoha among his acquaintances is a Nigerian politician who once served as a member of the National Assembly where he represents Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West federal constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

The renowned businessman had his primary education at Abacheke Primary School Egbema where he obtained a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC). He proceeded to Egbema Secondary School in 1977 and obtained the West African Senior Certificate (WASC) in 1982.

Opiah had his tertiary education at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1987.

Filled with the zeal for knowledge that translates to power, the enterprising Opiah travelled to the United Kingdom where he obtained admission at the Leeds Metropolitan University for his Master’s degree in Cooperate Governance.

Opiah worked as the general manager of San Ventures Limited from 1990 to 1991. From there he moved on to the Union Trading Company (UTC) Plc, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he worked as senior sales supervisor from 1991 to 1993.

He held the office of branch manager and chief executive officer of Bewal Plc from 1999 to 2003 before venturing into politics.

In 2003, he was elected into the Imo State House of Assembly to represent Ohaji/Egbema Constituency under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2007, during his 2nd term, he was elected as the speaker of the state House of Assembly. In 2009 due to his leadership strides, he was awarded the most outstanding speaker in Nigeria.

In 2015, Opiah took a step upward and vied for the Federal House of Representatives. He was elected to represent Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru West federal constituency at the National Assembly under the platform of the PDP. While at the lower chamber of the National Assembly he was a member of the financial crimes committee.

His appointment as the minister of state for education elicited joy and happiness in Imo State. The people commended President Buhari for choosing a man that left behind the legacies of eloquent testimonies of the knack for the deliverance of democracy dividends as a state and federal lawmaker.

The Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) leadership in applauding his appointment conveyed the group’s appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding their illustrious son and patron worthy of ministerial nomination.

“We also thank our shared prosperity governor and leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East and grand patron of OPOCA, distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his statesmanship and supportive roles in grooming leaders with the capacity to add values to development at the federal and state levels.

“We are confident that Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah will upon assumption deliver as minister of the Federal Republic Nigeria and member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC),” the statement read.

Opiah is a communicant of the Anglican Communion and is happily married with children.