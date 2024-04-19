Meet Emotimi Agama latest SEC Director-General

Emomotimi John Agama, with over ten years at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was appointed Director-General Friday.

He was appointed by president Tinubu, replacing former DG Lamido Yuguda who is now a member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Before the appointment, Agama served as Managing Director at the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) a subsidiary of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Agama brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the SEC, having served in various capacities including Head of Registration Exchanges and Market Infrastructure, and Head of Public Offerings where he oversaw fundraising activities for numerous companies.

He has also served the special assistant to the commission’s Executive Commissioner Operations for eight years. During this time, Agama advised on issues relating to securities and investment services, fixed income securities, collective investment services, financial standards and corporate governance.

The new SEC DG is a Fellow ; IFC -Milken Institute / Secondee U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Emomotimi Agama is a ranking member of the Rules Committee and a member of the SEC committee on the adoption of IFRS in Nigeria and the SEC arrow head for the introduction of Derivatives trading in the Nigerian Capital Market.

is a Chartered Management Accountant, Economist, Investment Analyst, A Chartered Stock Broker and a Risk Manager.

Prior to joining the SEC was at various times with the University of Benin and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Agama is a Fellow of the IFC-Milken Institute Capital Markets Program

He is a graduate of Rivers State University where he got his first degree. He also obtained a doctorate degree in Economics from Nile University.