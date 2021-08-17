Medical, dental consultants shelve planned strike

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has shelved its planned strike action.

Members of MDCAN had decided to embark on a strike action to insist on their demand in solidarity with their medical colleagues in the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) currently on strike to press home their demand for the welfare of health workers.

In a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, the Federal Government commended the MDCAN for shelving its planned strike and described their decision as patriotic.

Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry, Charles Akpan who signed the statement stated; “the consultants have proved they are conscious of the onerous roles and the extra burden they shoulder as very senior doctors at a critical time, the Resident Doctors embarked on a strike the Federal Government has done everything to avert.

“These senior doctors have again shown maturity and commitment to the sacred responsibilities demanded of their calling and the Hippocratic Oath. They have further demonstrated faith in the steps already taken by the Federal Government through the minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who directed the immediate reversal of their migration from CONUAS back to the CONMESS wage structure in obedience to the judgment of the National Industrial Court and in the spirit of the ongoing conciliation between them and their two employers – Ministries of Health, Education as well as the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission.

“Recall that the Honourable Minister had directed the Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission to halt further action on the migration of these consultants from CONMESS to CONUAS salary structure, with emphasis that “every court judgment no matter how bad, must be obeyed until upturned.”

“It is also instructive that the consultants by their action have expressed full confidence that the dispute will be successfully conciliated and their demands met amicably.

“The Federal Government will continue to be alive to its responsibilities to the consultants who double as teachers in the University Colleges of Medicine as well as do clinical work in the Teaching Hospitals, also guide the resident doctors in their professional training, just as it will not shirk its obligations to all medical doctors and health workers in the country.”