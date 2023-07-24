Media urged to focus on environmental sustainability policies of firms

Dangote Group of Company said it has adopted seven out of the fourteen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for environmental sustainability in its operations.

Igazuema Okoroba, sustainability manager, Dangote Group Pan Africa, disclosed the development at a two-day Environmental Journalism training organised for 50 journalists from Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Niger states and FCT, which held at Dangote Academy, Obajana, Kogi State.

The training, organised by Dangote Group of Company with CAMIC as media partner, aimed at broadening the horizon of the participating journalists towards effective reportage on environment and sustainability.

She tasked the journalists to report beyond the profits, loss, accomplishments, finances, and activities of Dangote Group, pointing out that they should always look at the environment sustainability policy presented by the group.

Okoroba explained further that it became necessary for journalists to have an insight into the environmental sustainability policy of Dangote Group that meets international standards, adding that the seven pillars of the SDGs adopted by Dangote Group includes economy, social institution and environment.

She mentioned other areas of intervention by the Dangote Group at ensuring environmental sustainability to include finance, operational institutions and culture.

The group’s environment sustainability was conceived in 2017.

Also speaking, Aliu Akoshile, former managing director and editor-in-chief, Daily Times Newspapers, decried the under reporting of the environment by the media.

Akoshile, who currently serves as the editor-in-chief of Nature News said, “The environment, which we all live in is a crucial subject that the media should take interest in and give prominence to in their reportage, unfortunately, the opposite is the case”.

He equally pointed out that environmental sustainability is an attitude and a way of life that everyone must contribute to preserving.

“The environment has existed before us and we need it more than it needs us. Therefore we must protect it from harm for our own benefit as humans”.

He noted that the International Press Institute (IPI) reports have recently raised concerns over the lack of priority given to environmental reporting in the media, stressing that without a conducive environment there cannot be free movement for both humans and animals, nor can activities like businesses, sports and other important endeavours thrive.

Akoshile also recalled that in 2012 when there was flood, a lot of people slept on Lokoja-Abuja road because there was no movement, adding that when you have a very positive environment that is when you will be able to do businesses without distraction.

“When you drink water and throw away the bottle, it is carried to the stream and river and fish eats it . The fisherman catches it and brings it to the market and you buy it. This shows that what goes around comes around even to your dining table.”