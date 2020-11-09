Media Right Agenda wants death of Onifade investigated

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the Federal Government to launch a transparent and independent investigation into the death of Pelumi Onifade, a reporter with Gboah TV, an online television channel, who was reportedly arrested by officers attached to the Lagos State Task Force while covering the #ENDSARS protest and later found dead at a mortuary in Ikorodu Lagos, where his body was deposited.

The 20-year old Onifade was covering the scene of a mob raid on a government facility in the Oko Oba area of Agege local government area for Gboah TV, where he was serving as an intern when operatives of the task force stormed the scene and engaged hoodlums who attempted to loot palliatives at the ministry of agriculture store in the abattoir area of the state.

Despite wearing a jacket identifying him as a journalist, he was reportedly arrested and dragged away by men of the task force on October 24, 2020. A statement by Gboah TV said the family and the station searched for him for days before they discovered his corpse at the mortuary in Ikorodu.