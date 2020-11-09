Onilekki urges Nigerians to emulate Dangote’s entrepreneurial spirit

The traditional ruler of the Ibeju-lekki in Lagos State, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun has urged Nigerians to key into the entrepreneurial spirit of the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, rather than sponsor malicious and false stories about his person and his companies.

The monarch urged well-meaning Nigerians to pray for the success of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals as it will further open-up Lagos, the nation and get thousands of its jobless youths off the street.

Debunking claims that a protester was shot dead in the Dangote Refinery, early this week, he said the reports of his chiefs and security personnel were to the contrary and that nobody was shot, not to talk of being dead at the refinery.

The monarch said it was true that some casual workers protested against the contractors that employed them, but that the issue was resolved when the management of Dangote Refinery stepped in. He said he was surprised to see media reports that policemen shot and killed a protester in his domain.

“I was shocked to see the report on social media that a protester was shot and killed in my domain. It is true that some workers, belonging to some contractors of Dangote Refinery protested, but none of them was shot, not to talk of being killed. Nigerians should honestly pray for Aliko Dangote for his massive employment drive across the country.

“I am happy that this refinery will employ thousands of the youths in my area, I am positive and can’t wait for both the fertiliser and petrochemical plants to start productions in full scale”

The Lagos State police command also refuted reports that a construction worker at the Dangote Refinery, Ibeju-lekki, Lagos, was killed by a policeman, saying the story was created by mischief-makers in a bid to cause confusion.

Dangote Refinery also dissociated itself from the protest, maintaining that it was embarked on by the staff of sub-contractors and not its workers. In a statement, Lagos police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said nobody was shot by the police, insisting that the protest was peaceful and that the protesters were addressed and later dispersed.