Media best practices, ethics top agenda as IPI hosts journalists in Lagos

The International Press Institute (IPI) recently organised a two-day conference that brought together senior media professionals in Nigeria to discuss and address an array of media best practices as it relates to the legal landscape in Nigeria.

At the heart of discussions during the event titled “How to Avoid SLAPP Suits and Remiain Ethical” was an overview of Nigeria’s media laws and the legal challenges that editors need to note to clear common legal hurdles.

Sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation, the two-day conference delved into crucial topics, including the most critical laws, media ethics, operational challenges that can lead to legal issues, and case studies to learn from.

In his opening remarks, Kole Shettima, director of the MacArthur Foundation urges the journalists to remain committed to their chosen paths serving as shining lights and conscience of the people.

Frane Marovenic, the executive director of IPI Global, conveyed his goodwill message, emphasising that the training would equip participants to navigate the challenges faced by the media industry.

He expressed gratitude to the MacArthur Foundation for sponsoring this capacity-building training, highlighting its role in preserving journalistic independence.

Marovenic reaffirmed IPI’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s media landscape, advocating for press freedom, safeguarding journalists, and empowering the media.

He stressed the significance of an informed and powerful media as the guardian of democracy and a bridge connecting society while amplifying voices that might otherwise remain unheard.

Read also:Meet Fela Durotoye, others who make up Tinubu’s new media team

“IPI is part of Nigeria media landscape. We engage with Nigeria journalists and media organizations and government bodies to promote environment for press freedom, providing expertise, resources and solidarity to journalists for their dedication,” Marovenic said.

He said the conference marks a significant milestone in IPI’s efforts to boost capacity in the media and promote ethical journalism practice.

“A well-informed power media not only serve as watchdog of democracy but as a bridge that connect the society and amplifies the voices that will otherwise be remained unheard. In light of these responsibilities the need for independent and ethical journalism has become paramount,” he added.

Papers on key media-legal relations were presented at the conference by Musikilu Mojeed, president of the IPI Nigeria; Tobi Soniyi, Gbémiga Ogunleye; Richard Akinnola; Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika; among other.

Others speakers include Femi Adesina, former spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari and Funke Egbemode, former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.