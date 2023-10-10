Meet Fela Durotoye, others who make up Tinubu’s new media team

President Bola Tinubu on Monday sanctioned the appointment of Fela Durotoye and four other individuals to join the president’s media and publicity directorate.

The announcement was made through a press release from Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

Here’s an introduction to the appointees:

Fela Durotoye

Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President for National Values & Social Justice).

Durotoye who was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on May 12, 1971, is a renowned business consultant, leadership expert, and motivational speaker.

He previously ran as the presidential candidate for the Alliance for New Nigeria party (ANN) during the 2019 presidential elections.

His role as Senior Special Assistant to the President centers on National Values & Social Justice.

Fredrick Nwabufo

Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President for Public Engagement).

Nwabufo, originally from Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria, is a respected columnist, journalist, thought leader, communications strategist, and media consultant.

He boasts an extensive background in investigative reporting, writing, editing, publishing, communications, and media management.

His interactions include interviews with figures like President Muhammadu Buhari and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe

Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President for Strategic Communications).

Akhigbe brings her experience as a senior reporter and anchor in the broadcast media industry to her role. She excels in various areas, such as News Writing, Journalism, Programme Production, Presentation, Editing, and Media Relations.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in Media, Communications, and PR from the University of Leicester and has dedicated 15 years to her work at Channels Television.

Aliyu Audu

Aliyu Audu is designated as the Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs.