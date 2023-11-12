MDCN inducts 26 medical graduates at Edo University

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted 26 graduates of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme of the Edo State University, Uzairue into the medical profession.

T.A.B Sanusi, the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN who performed the induction and oath taking ceremony, said the graduands are of the 2022/2023 set of the institution.

Sanusi, represented by Anthony Nwakama, the Deputy Registrar of MDCN, appealed to the state government and other stakeholders to do whatever it takes to develop the University Teaching Hospital beyond what it is at the moment.

He said the appeal became necessary because the university is the first to own anatomage table for the teaching of medical students in Nigeria.

He commended the state government for the support and approval of the Auchi General Hospital to the University’s Teaching Hospital, which he noted the council had accredited for housemanship for young doctors.

The MDCN Registrar advised the inductees to always attend to patients without any biases of race, religion, ethnicity, gender and political ideology.

“In attending to your patient, you must not allow biases of race, religion, ethnicity, gender and political ideology to interfere with your medical decisions.

“A doctor is expected to epitomise integrity at all times, infamous acts such as drunkenness, fraud, sexual misconduct and other criminal vices must not be associated with you as you pledged to abide by the rules and regulations of the Council,” he admonished.

Earlier in his address, Emmanuel Aluyor, the Vice Chancellor of the University, said the event marked a significant milestone in the history of education in Nigeria.

Aluyor, commended the council for continuous support for the medical college, saying that MDCN had been to the university several times to grant full accreditation to the MBBS programme.

He said the MDCN also granted permission to commence Housemanship at the teaching hospital.

He added that the council has also granted increase in quota for students’ admission which has truly demonstrated good partnership for progress with the university.

The Vice Chancellor who congratulated the inductees, however, advised them that the white coat that adorned their shoulders was not just a garment, but it carries with it immense responsibility, trust, and the power to heal.

“As you take the Hippocratic oath, let it be a constant reminder of the pledge you make to serve humanity selflessly as profession is not just a career choice, it is a calling that demands compassion, empathy and humility,” he stated.