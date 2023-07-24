Over 500 foreign-trained doctors fail medical exam says MDCN

Five hundred and twenty-nine foreign-trained medical and dental graduates failed the recent Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria’s assessment examination, the council has reported.

According to a report by the medical council the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State, conducted the two-day assessment examination Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13, 2023.

However, only 189 medical school grads and 16 dental school graduates, passed the test, the report said.

The report also showed that 14 dental grads and 515 medical graduates failed the test.

“The pass is at 27.4 per cent, which is poor. However, the assessment exam is necessary because we cannot put the health of Nigerians in jeopardy; it is better we have a few doctors than have doctors that will put the health of Nigerians in danger. All hands must be on deck to put this country in the right place,” Tajudeen Sanusi, the MDCN Registrar, said on the outcome.

“It’s a global practice that if you train in a particular jurisdiction and, you want to go to another jurisdiction, you subject yourself to an assessment exam. Even if you are a professor of medicine here and you’ve never practised in the United Kingdom or the United States, when you go there, you subject yourself to their assessment exam. So, it’s a global practice,” Sanusi said.