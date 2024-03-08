MC Oluomo’s aide, Benson Akintoye dies in car accident

Akintoye Benson, the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H, has died.

Benson was an aide to the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo. He reportedly died in an accident on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday.

— BusinessDayNG (@BusinessDayNg) March 8, 2024