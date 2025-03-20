The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State over the administration’s sterling quality leadership, saying the governor’s huge investment in education, primary health care and infrastructure was a turning point in the state.

This was even as the governor reiterated the state’s commitment to feeding over 300,000 Smart Green School children quality nutrition daily come September 2025.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, gave the commendation at the signing ceremony of the UNICEF/Enugu Government Multiyear 2025/2027 Workplan at the Government House, Enugu, Tuesday.

Expressing delight over the governor’s “sterling leadership and great advocate for the welfare of children and women”, Chiluwe added that Mbah had turned the tide in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

“You are the pioneer of smart schools here. Enugu is one of the states that is leading in terms of the WASH masterplan implementation. Your investment in primary health, upgrading the primary healthcare system to Level 2 is something that is very highly commendable and also the smart schools, which show your commitment to the development of human indices in the state.

“I have been in Enugu for the last three years and I have seen commendable changes in terms of infrastructure, security and the welfare of women and children.

“Your footprint in the infrastructural development of the state and the deliberate efforts in boosting the state’s economy demonstrate your commitment to the viability and achievement of the long term vision. Your interest and commitment to issues of children and women in the state is highly commendable and a sign of the anticipated progress in collaborating with UNICEF towards the improvement in children indices in the state,” she further stressed.

According to her, the signing of the multiyear plan indicated UNICEF’s recommitment to collaborating with the state government towards the realization of the rights of children and women in the ongoing Country Programme of Cooperation which commenced in 2023 and would come to an end in 2027.

Read also: Enugu government allocates 33% of state 2025 budget to education

The UNICEF boss, however, called for intensified efforts from all stakeholders such as the local government authorities in ensuring that the state attains open defecation free (ODF) status, and the delivery of the social protection policy to eradicate poverty.

Reacting, Mbah expressed gratitude for the partnership and support the UN agency had been giving to the people of the state, adding that the administration was strongly dedicated to addressing compelling social challenges as evidenced the past two budget cycles.

Describing the UNICEF as a reliable development partner, the governor disclosed that the government had continued to prioritise the social services sector which accounted for the reason behind the highest allocation of the budget to the sector.

“Education got 33 percent and that has been consistent over the 2024 and 2025 budget cycles. The healthcare space is not left out of it. We also have plan that this is going to continue for at least the next five years for things to be well rooted before we feel like we’re starting from ground zero even in terms of the baseline of infrastructure,” Mbah said.

He stressed that the plans for the 260 Type-2 primary healthcare centres in each of the electoral wards, many of which had been completed and equipped, were beyond mere buildings to staffing, ancillary services and other cutting edge medical facilities including 24/7 electricity.

The governor, who highlighted some of the challenges, such as deficit in health personnel, the administration faced when it assumed office, immediately approved the recruitment of 2,500 health workers.

On basic education system in the state, Mbah said the smart schools would come into operation by September 2025 with over 300,000 school children benefitting from the healthcare facilities in each of the schools, including free daily balanced diet and healthy learning environment.

He further emphasised that the administration was aggressive in ensuring that residents of the state lived a comfortable life through the ongoing first phase of the 7,500 mass housing scheme that would relocate those living in urban slums and put an end to open defecation.

Share