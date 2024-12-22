Enugu government allocates 33% of state 2025 budget to education

Enugu State government has earmarked N320 billion for the education sector, which is about 33percent of the total budget while works and infrastructure were allocated N214.6 billion, which was 22percent of the 2025 budget.

Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, Enugu State commissioner for budget and planning, who disclosed this to journalists at the NUJ press centre Enugu during the break down of the state’s budget for 2025 fiscal year, also assured the people of Enugu State that the 2025 Enugu State budget of N971,235,811,282 would serve as policy and financial tool that reflects the vision and mission of Governor Peter Mbah’s agenda.

He also said that N837,944,000,000 was for the Capital expenditure which is about 102.24 percent of the total budget while recurrent expenditure of N133,140,000,000 represents 24.17percent, saying that it is expected to be 90percent implementation.

According to the commissioner, the sum of fifty-five billion Naira, N55 bn, was set aside for the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation of urban and rural roads for the 2025 fiscal year.

He said that the dualising of the Nike-Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka Road would gulp the sum of N10 billion, while the sum of N1billion would go for completion of Ugwuogo Nike-Agu Ukehe-Umunko Road as well as the 15km Phase in Igbo Etiti/Enugu local government areas.

N10 billion, he said would be used for the renovation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, while N3 billion is for the revamping of Awgu Games Village in Awgu local government area.

According to him, the sum of N146 billion is mapped out for the equipping of the Smart Schools across the 260 political wards in the state, while N100 billion is for the construction of “200 Integrated Model Smart Comprising of 3 classroom block for Nursery, 6 classroom block for primary and 6 classroom block for junior secondary in the 250 wards in the 17 local government areas.”

The commissioner also said that N500 million was mapped out for the first phase construction of 3-storey building for standard Library, Auditorium and classroom at Awgu Campus.

On health, the Commissioner said that the government would spend N500 million for the establishment of Enugu Blood Service Commission and N20 billion for construction of Enugu International Hospital, Rangers Avenue, Enugu.

In the area of Agriculture, the commissioner said that N20 billion was set apart for the purchase of 1000 tractors and implements to “assist mechanized farming in Enugu State.”

He said that N52.5 billion was budgeted for the “clearing and development of 100,000 hectares of land for 3 Special Crop Processing Agricultural zone,” while N2billion was set out for the construction of farm Estate across the state.

The commissioner further stated that on transportation, N19 billion was set out for the provision of 4Aircraft for Enugu Air while N2billion will go for equity contribution for phase 1 of 135.4 km rail and N2 billion for procurement of 2000 taxis for youth empowerment scheme.

On Energy and Mineral Resources, the state allocated N19 bill for the procurement of 4 new mining blocs and N1billion for procurement of 200 units rating distribution transformer for replacement of burnt/failed transformers.

Ozongwu emphasized that the budget was geared towards achieving job creation, social services, infrastructure, and development in important sectors of the economy such as provision of safe drinking water, health, education, agriculture, transport, energy and mineral resources.

