Mbah emerges PDP guber candidate in Enugu

Peter Mbah, one of the contenders for the People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial ticket for Enugu State has emerged victorious at the primary election held Wednesday.

Mba scored 790 votes to pick the governorship ticket to Contest 2023 election.

The oil magnate defeated his closest rival, Chijoke Edeoga with 790 votes to 9 votes.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who earlier pulled out of the contest based on his pending court case on the procedure for producing 3-man delegates, scored one vote in absentia in the exercise held at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.

In his acceptance speech, Mbah promised to be humble and forthright should he eventually win as governor.

He promised to build on the achievements of the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Before the primary, eight of the aspirants withdrew for him leaving eight others, including the purported Ugwuanyi’s favourite for the position, Chijoke Edeoga.

It was a huge surprise that delegates from Edeoga’s Local Government Area, Isi-Uzo, voted massively for Mbah who hails from Nkanu East.