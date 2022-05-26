2023: Oborevwori emerges winner of guber primary election

Sherrif Francis Oborevwori, the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, emerged the winner of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) guber primary election held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

By his victory, he is now the authentic guber candidate of the party having won with 590 out of the 821 valid votes cast by the delegates who came from the 25 local government areas of the state.

Oborevwori, perceived to be the preferred candidate of Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor, floored David Edebvie who polled 113 votes. Edebvie is believed to be the preferred candidate of James Ibori, the former governor of the state.

Ndubuisi Nwobu, the returning officer who declared Oborevwori the winner said there were a total of 824 votes by the delegates out of which three were void votes.

Out of the 14 aspirants who contested the election, three are from Delta South and 11 from Delta Central.

Nwobu said James Manager came third with 83 positions; Kingsley Otuaro and Peter Mrakpor each scored nine votes while Bright Onajefe and Ejaife Odegbala each scored three votes.

Abel Esievo and Angozi had two votes each while Lucky Idike got one vote. The rest of the aspirants did not get any vote at all.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of the Government House, Asaba, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked God for the resounding victory given to Sherrif’s team at the guber primary poll.

He said that God would not allow the good beginning that has come into the state to go back.

To Sherrif, he said, “Please, when you become the governor of this state, don’t allow the fire on the altar of this chapel to die.

“I thank God for what he has done today. God is in charge of every situation and it shall continually end in praise.

“It’s no glory to anyone at all because it’s all about God. I thank the chaplain of this chapel and all that have helped in prayers.

Our governance is about the people and shall continue to be about the people. We shall continue to give God the praise and through that praise, better things shall continue, said Okowa’.