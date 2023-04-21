May 29 handover remains sacrosanct – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured that the future of democracy as a system of government is bright, even as he said the planned handing over on May 29 to the President- elect, Bola Tinubu “remains sacrosanct”.

The president, who reiterated that he is prepared to leave office in a little over a month, added that he feels “satisfied and duly assured that Nigerians will defend the system against all threats”.

Speaking to reporters shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims, President Buhari said:

“Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than ten governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences,” he stated.

President Buhari assured that the May 29 handover date remains sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop it,” he added.

While also speaking on his plans after leaving office, Buhari said he feels fulfilled that God had made it possible to serve two terms of four years each and looks forward to an orderly handover.

“I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming President will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.”

With less than 37 days left in office, the President recounted his leadership roles in the country for more than forty years, serving variously as a military officer, military governor, minister, and Head of State, and returning as a democratically elected President in 2015.

“I dared the politicians and ended up at the Supreme Court three times. They laughed at me, and I responded, ‘God dey’. God sent technology to my rescue, with Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC). The fraudulent people became unemployed,” the President noted.

President Buhari also described the flaunting of ethnic and religious cards in elections was “rubbish” as the presiding justices at the Supreme Court that squashed his cases were Muslims, from the North, Zaria in Kaduna State, Niger and Jigawa.

“It is good to reflect on what used to happen here, in FCT, especially on security. Security is not only about the North East, it also spread to the FCT and all over the country.

“Those who wanted to make our lives uncomfortable reached the FCT, and they have been marginalized,’’ he added.

President Buhari highlighted the strengths of democracy as a system of government, particularly in providing opportunity to participate, and fostering a sense of belonging among citizens.