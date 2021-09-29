Mastercard, MTN Nigeria, others back BusinessDay’s 2021 CEO Forum

Under the theme ‘Reboot: Regaining Strategic Flexibility in the Age of Uncertainty,’ the 2021 CEO Forum by BusinessDay is backed by Mastercard as the flagship sponsor, MTN Nigeria; gold sponsor, Commercio Partners, and Eat‘N’Go as valued sponsors.

The CEO Forum presents a unique opportunity for business leaders to sharpen the strategic assumptions, future plans, tactical priorities, and execution prowess with chief executives of leading companies and ranking thought leaders.

While BusinessDay has hosted the CEO Forum every year since 2009, this year’s edition is a must-attend for decision-makers in Nigeria’s private sector as it is geared towards addressing two main issues.

Firstly, how CEOs can build strategic flexibility into their business planning so that no matter how future events turn out, which is increasingly the case in a world characterized by uncertainty, the cost of remedying bad guesses is minimal.

Insight on how CEOs should read and respond to growing calls for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), post-profit corporate purpose, and environmental and social activism is the second issue the forum plans to address.

The 13th edition of the CEO Forum, which will take place tomorrow (September 30), features a keynote address by Michael Raynor, best-selling author, and expert on strategy and innovation.

Raynor is the author of management bestsellers, including The Strategy Paradox: Why Committing to Success Leads to Failure (And What to do About It), The Innovator’s Manifesto: Deliberate Disruption for Transformational Growth, and The Three Rules: How Exceptional Companies Think

At the end of his presentation, he will join a fireside chat with chief executives to discuss how his ideas square with the Nigerian business reality.

On the list of speakers lined up to give presentations at this year’s Forum is Jean-Michel Paul, author of The Economics of Discontent: From Failing Elites to The Rise of Populism.

Paul, the founder, and chief executive of Acheron Capital, a London-based hedge fund, and faculty member at the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, is expected to ride on his analysis that shows how the social contract that has underpinned growth and political stability in the western world since World War II has broken down to impact CEOs, boards, economists, elected representatives, and policy-makers for interpreting recent unrests like the Zuma riots in South Africa, EndSars, secessionist agitations, and class-driven social tensions in Nigeria.

With three-panel sessions titled- ‘Changing business for a changing world’, ‘New imperatives for corporate strategy’ and ‘Our people, our future’, the forum will have other speakers and panellists that will share lessons on how business leaders can regain the strategic initiative when bogged down by past choices, and radically new realities.