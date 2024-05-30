Masked gunmen kill three soldiers in Aba attack

Three soldiers from the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, attached to the 144 Battalion, have been reported dead following an attack in Aba, Abia State.

The incident occurred at the army outpost near Obikabia Junction off Umuola Road in Aba North Local Government Area.

It was learnt that masked gunmen in a black SUV launched a surprise assault on the soldiers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants seized the soldiers’ weapons and set both their patrol van and the outpost ablaze before fleeing the scene.

In response to the attack, military aircraft were seen patrolling the city centre, indicating an ongoing search for the perpetrators.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the attack.