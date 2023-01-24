Masari channels N500m from LGA account for Buhari’s two-day visit to Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has asked each of the 34 local government councils in the state to contribute about N15m each to enable him mobilize citizens for President Muhammadu Buhari’s two days visit to the state, on January 26an27, 2023.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Yahuza S. Ibrahim, for the Permanent Secretary (PS) Government House and addressed to the Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, titled” Approval for release of Fund”. The correspondence shows that each of the 34 local governments, is mandated to release the sum of N14,695,588.00, totaling N499,650,000.00, for the visit.

According to the letter, the funds is being released to the local governments to “ Mobilize citizens” to receive the President during his forthcoming visit to the state on the 26 and 27 of January, 2023.

BusinessDay checks show that the President is expected to embark on an official visit Katsina on the 26th and 27th to commission some projects executed by the Masari administration.

Read also: Atiku will be Nigeria’s next president- Momodu

The letter, dated January 23, 2023, reads: I am directed to refer to your letter, No. S/MLGCA/ GEN/259/C/IV of 17th January, 2023 and to convey the approval of His Excellency, the Governor for the release of N14,695,588.00 to each of the 34 LGAs totaling N499,650,000.00 ( Four Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) from the available balance of the 34 LGAs in the Local Government Joint Account to enable the LGAs to cater for adequate and effective mobilization of citizens to receive Mr. President during an official visit to Katsina state from 26th – 27th January, 2023.

The letter also indicated that photocopy of the approval was attached for the Commissioner’s guidance

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Accountant General, Ministry of Finance and Auditor General for Local Government for their awareness