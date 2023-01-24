Atiku will be Nigeria’s next president- Momodu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Monday expressed the belief that Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, will win the February 25 election, irrespective of the results of various opinion polls not giving it to him.

Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications, PDP-PCC, while reviewing the opinion polls so far conducted, noted that such elitist polls had previously failed due to over reliance on technology.

“I have read with bemusement many of the polls about the forthcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, and I have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.

Momodu in his forecasts, which he said is “based on established political history of Nigeria and empirical data”, said that “a presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election”

“It is a fact of history that whenever the south produced two strong candidates, the dominant northern candidate won, such as in 1979 and 1983, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe versus Shehu Shagari”.

He, however, noted that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, “is far weaker today in the southwest and Awolowo was by far more formidable, while Obi is the new Azikiwe (the first governor-general and president of Nigeria) from the southeast, and Kwankwaso is the current Aminu Kano.”

Read also:Elections: Don’t meddle in Nigeria’s politics, Buhari tells diplomats

Momodu, who noted the north will not vote a “fake Muslim” in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket, added that “the scam is dead on arrival”.

According to him, “Atiku Abubakar will dominate the northeast, northwest, north-central and south-south”.

Momodu, who also noted that Tinubu may pick a few states in the north and southwest but won’t have enough to win, added that “the bridges required to cross to victory has taken Atiku 30 years to build.

“Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire southwest, not to talk of the whole of Nigeria.

“Over-reliance on bribing the electorates will fail. Hoping to rig brazenly will also fail spectacularly.

“The entire north and the south-south will make Atiku the next president. Atiku will still be competitive in the southeast and southwest. Wherever Obi is number one in the east, Atiku will be number two.

“Wherever Tinubu is number one in the south west, Atiku will be number two or vice versa. Atiku will be the first to cross the line of recording 25 percent in 24 states.”

Atiku, he said, “will get 25 percent automatically in the 19 northern states and will pick six in south- south automatically.

“He will pick up 25 percent in all of the five states in the south-east, a traditional base of PDP, and the same in the southwest. Wherever Obi is number one, Atiku will be number two or vice versa. I do not know of any state where PDP will not record 25 percent.

“I predict that Atiku will be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is the most prepared, experienced candidate in the race who’s ready to hit the ground running from day one. Nigerians will experience real politicking in the days ahead” he said.