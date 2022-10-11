Marketers association says N20,000 grants by Kwara govt helpful to petty traders

Kwara State Association of Marketers (KWAM) has commended the state government for its various policies and programmes that support small scale businesses to thrive.

The association, jointly led by Iyaloja General of Kwara State, Sidikat Akaje, and Babaloja General, Abdullahi Saheed, said this during their ‘thank you’ visit to the Governor at the Government House.

Akaje, in her remarks, said the N600million grants that the government currently disbursed to at least 30,000 traders in the state is unique and highly impactful, hence their gratitude.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said:

“Our visit to Government House today is to express our gratitude to you for various empowerment programmes for market women and men in the State. This is unprecedented in the history of Kwara.

“At a time, thousands of us were surprisingly supported with N10,000 each by your government. The current package (N20,000) is even overwhelming, as it benefits us more. We really thank you sir.

Read also: Illegal mining: Kwara seeks security agencies’ partnership

“We are convinced that you are a leader that is passionate about people’s welfare. This N20,000 almost turn many beneficiaries crazy because they are happy. You deserve to come back to power in 2023. And we pray to God to make it possible for you.”

Abdullahi, for his part, requested the government to provide their members with a vehicle to ease their mobility, pledging their preparedness to join the Governor’s convoy during the forthcoming campaigns.

He acknowledged that the Governor is reputed for making and keeping promises, and cited a number of instances that he said portray him as a good leader.

Abdulrazaq, in his response, said their gesture and a good use of the grants being given will spur the administration to expand the scheme to accommodate more people.

He thanked the marketers for their goodwill and sense of appreciation for what the administration has done in their favour.

“We thank God for everything that is going on smoothly. The grant for marketers is an ongoing exercise. We will even expand the size. Another category of the scheme is in the pipeline. All we need is your prayer and support to succeed.

“You, as traders, are important stakeholders in the business sector. What the government is doing is to empower you and to grow your businesses. We expect you to invest it in your trades. This money is not for frivolous purposes. If we get good feedbacks, we will be encouraged to increase the package.

“I congratulate those of you that have gotten the money. I urge you all to be patient. It is an ongoing exercise, where a larger percentage of traders will be captured,” he said.