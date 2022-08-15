Maple Canadian College students receive over $1m scholarship offers

Students of Maple Canadian College have received scholarships worth over a million dollar in the 2021-22 academic year.

“As we announce the over $1 million in scholarships awarded to our graduates by global institutions during the just concluded 2021–2022 academic year, Maple Canadian College celebrates beating the odds,” the school said in a statement made available to BusinessDay.

Maple Canadian College (MCC) in partnership with Rosedale Academy Canada, has found a way to wave the magic wand by providing a 10-month pathway program to the OSSD (Ontario Secondary School Diploma) – a certificate awarded by the Ontario Ministry of Education Canada.

“Our campus is located in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria (Lekki), where we have put in place the state-of-the-art facilities required for learning, growth, and preparing students for the demanding life of international schooling,” the school said.

The statement added that the school offers a grade 12 Canadian curriculum program that successfully combines the experience of on-site Canadian-trained course instructors and the top-notch Learning Management System (LMS).

Read also: No tolerance for plagiarism in the Canadian curriculum; Obaro

According to them, the program has helped our graduates gain admission and scholarships into higher institutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“We are proud of our 100 percent admission success rate for postsecondary applications for our graduating students into international universities and colleges as well as the over 90percent of our graduates who got scholarships totaling more than $1 million in the just concluded academic session.”

“Every caring parent’s ambition is to provide their child with a world-class education. Are they between the ages of 14 and 18? If so, the opportunities are virtually limitless.”

Yearly, a total of 1.7 million scholarships are awarded. Statistics indicate that just seven percent of college and university students will earn a scholarship, nonetheless.

This is primarily due to either the large number of scholarship applicants competing for limited available scholarships or the high academic requirements necessary to obtain one. Interested student that wants to join Maple Canadian College can log on to the school’s website to register on https://maplecc.ca/admissions/.