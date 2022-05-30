Manufacturers, distributors urged to embrace B2B e-commerce

Manufacturers and distributors in Nigeria have been urged to embrace B2B e-commerce to fully exploit their target market within and outside the country.

B2B e-commerce which provides platforms for goods to be conveyed from manufacturers’ and distributors’ warehouses to the target retailers, has become an integral part of digital marketing in today’s world and a veritable vehicle through which some product manufacturers can make in-road into other regions of the country, analysts have made known.

Adewale Opaleye, the CEO of Alerzo Limited – a major B2B e-commerce player in Nigeria, said the market holds enormous potential, but the problems need to be addressed with technology to fully open up the sector.

“As a market aggregator with manufacturers and distributors as partners, the services of Alerzo have far reaching impact and benefits for all stakeholders in the value chain. Their intervention is making the market more effective and robust,” said in a statement.

The implication of this on the market according to him is that, with the technical facilities of the likes of Alerzo, and other e-commerce market players, FMCG products have safer, faster and more effective routes to informal retailers who are the primary market targets.

Suffice to say that global manufacturers such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Reckitt Benckiser, Dangote, Dufil, PZ Cussons and others are able to reach a wider market through digital technology.

The activities of B2B e-commerce companies are complementary and highly needed in a market that had been hugely underserved for decades. This holds true as both manufacturers and distributors can take advantage of the opportunities B2B e-commerce companies provide.