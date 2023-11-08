Manchester United considering selling Varane in January

Manchester United could cash in on French defender Raphael Varane in January if the club gets a good offer.

The 30-year-old star has struggled with form this season, and the Red Devils could allow the former Real Madrid to exit Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Man United signed Varane, a World Cup winner in 2021 following an impressive run with Real Madrid, but the 30-year-old star has not replicated that form at Old Trafford, as his time here has already come under doubt.

According to Caught Offside. Man United manager Erik ten Hag had been eyeing up defensive changes with his squad and could start the process during the upcoming January window.

The Dutch tactician was eager to bring in a new centre-back, but that depended on Harry Maguire leaving, with the former skipper failing to make his move to West Ham United.

Varane appears to have since lost his place under Ten Hag, even during his injury crisis.

The France international has at times, struggled with niggling injuries since his arrival at United in 2021. But there could also be a sense that he is being left out as he no longer features in the Dutchman’s long-term plans.

Ten Hag does not believe that Varane fits into his current system at United. That could lead to the Red Devils seeking a buyer for the 30-year-old in January, either to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere.

The tide has turned for Maguire, who now appears ready to stay after leading a successful fightback to win his place in the squad. Hence, Manchester United might look to raise funds through the sale of Varane, who has attracted the interest of Saudi clubs.

Caught Offside reports say the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers from the Saudi Pro League for the 30-year-old star.

Man United chiefs feel it’s time for the Frenchman to leave, as the Red Devils might look for a younger alternative in his place, with several stars, including Benfica’s Antonio Silva among their targets.

Moreover, the report states that Varane has also expressed his desire to leave the club for another opportunity.