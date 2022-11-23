Man Utd take steps to reposition for future success

Manchester United Football Club has said it is taking steps to explore strategic alternatives for the growth of the club.

This decision, made by the Board of Directors, was announced on Tuesday on the company’s website and aimed at repositioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on and off the field.

“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially,” the statement from the club read.

With revenues returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, the club has considered a number of strategic moves to not only bring more successes on the pitch but also perhaps make the club the most profitable in the soccer business.

According to the club, “As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.

“This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s, and academy teams and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders.”

Speaking on this move, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, both Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, said: “The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximises the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process, we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”