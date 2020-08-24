Malami never conspired to witch-hunt anyone over Magu

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has debunked the claims that he was witch hunting a legal practitioner, Victor Giwa over the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The statement signed by the spokesman to the minister, Umar Gwundu, said the allegation made by one, Victor Giwa, accusing Malami of conniving with one Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him over what he termed as “his refusal to testify against Ibrahim Magu” at the ongoing Justice Ayo Salami led Presidential Panel probing Magu, was unfounded.

“The Honourable Attorney-General never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with the so-called Donald Wokoma nor asked anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation who has not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu is not saddled with any responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel”, the statement noted.

According to Gwundu, the Attorney-General of the Federation is never a member of the panel nor does it fall within the realm of the AGF’s authority to invite witness(es) for a presidential probe panel.

“The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and figment of imagination of mischief makers who want to create unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice and labouring incessantly, these days, to falsely cast aspersion on the AGF’s hard earned reputation.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation hereby called the so-called Victor Giwa to come and substantiate his allegation with details of the following: When did Victor Giwa meet the AGF on the issue?

“Where did Victor Giwa met the AGF on the issue? How was the meeting? Was it by proxy? Or the AGF sent a representative?”, the spokesman questioned.