Makinde to present staff of office to new Olubadan, Oba Olakunlehin July 12

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 12, 2024.

In a statement by the commissioner for information, Dotun Oyelade said “Our people must learn to be patient and believe an administration that has not let them down in five years.

Oyelade said that insinuations and mischievous innuendos have not derailed Gov Seyi Makinde from the path of justice and fairness.

He advised the people of Oyo State and Ibadan in particular to await the spectacle of the coronation and presentation of the staff of office on July 12.