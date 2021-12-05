Makinde restates commitment to making Oyo top investment destination

Governor Seyi Makinde has restated the commitment of his administration towards ensuring that the state becomes a top investment destination in the country.

The governor, who was speaking through his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, said that his administration would continue to improve the business environment in the state, while making it more attractive to investors.

Makinde stated that his administration would continue to place a high priority on key infrastructure that would make the state more viable for investments.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee and official commissioning of a new factory line at Fan Milk Plc, Eleyele, Ibadan,he said that Oyo State under his leadership has witnessed significant improvements in the investment outlook.

“A recent Business Expectation Survey indicates that businesses in Oyo State maintain a positive outlook despite the national challenges, with over 70 percent positive outlook and confidence,” he said.

According to him, his administration will remain committed to supporting businesses via creating the right environment as well as the provision of adequate infrastructure and security.

He added: “Our approach to governance is to wrap infrastructure around the economic empowerment of our people. Our expanded economic drive sets the pace for our project footprint, towards taking our people from poverty to prosperity.

“A good example is the Moniya-Iseyin road for the facilitation of produce evacuation from Oke-Ogun region, the food basket of Oyo State.

“Our investment at the Fashola Farm Estate is supported by the reconstruction of Oyo-Iseyin road. These among others depict how we utilise the integrated approach to development.”

Makinde however, said that the new production line of FAN milk will increase the company’s production capacity by 52 percent.

He said: “Today, we are also commissioning a new production line that will increase the company’s production capacity by 52 per cent.

“Ibadan city has been home to Fan Milk PLC for the past six decades, with a recombination-plant here at Ibadan and a distribution centre in Lagos.

Fan Milk PLC, which started with less than 30 employees, has developed into an international brand, impacting the Nigerian population and other countries on the African continent with its healthy and nutritious milk-based products.

“The integration of FAN Milk International By 2019 into Danone’s One Planet, One Health Vision, has provided an opportunity to foster the creation of a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.”

In his remarks, the managing Director, FAN MILK PLC, Ferdinand Mouko, thanked the Oyo State Government, and the good people of the state, for giving the company enabling environment to operate in the state in the last 60 years, noting that without the support of the good people of the state the company would not have stayed that long.

“We commenced operation on this same production facility where we are 60 years ago, in 1961 and we are happy that we are not only in business we are also growing in Oyo State; and today we are employing 800 temporary and permanent people in our organisation.

“We currently have, through our entrepreneurial unique business model 18,750 vendors and 1,200 Agents serving in our ecosystem whose sources of livelihood come from the products we produce from this factory which is our own little contribution to the economy of Oyo State.

“Thanks to the Student industrial work experience scheme program driven with Oyo State, we’re creating more than 150 internship opportunities on a yearly basis for a couple of years in partnership with the University of Ibadan, the Polytechnic Ibadan, Saki Polytechnic, and other tertiary institutions across the state, allowing youths to get ready for their professional insertion.”