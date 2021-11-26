Community Engagement: Oyo Government mulls empowerment SMEs

The Oyo State Government has announced its readiness to partner with relevant Trade Unions in the State, to come up with policies aimed at empowering members of every group.

Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, stated this during the commemoration of Shoe Makers Day, organised by the National Association of Shoe Makers, Oyo State branch, in Ibadan on Friday.

He said, being part of community engagement strategies by the Seyi Makinde led administration, the empowerment programme will boost the State’s economy, and add value to the entire value chain of the small-scale businesses in Oyo state.

Olatunbosun added that the State Government will, ensure some programmes are designed to encourage local production of shoes, noting that capacity building, finance and creativity are vital for the State’s IGR growth.

While he emphasized that shoes are one commodity Nigeria has a competitive advantage of producing, Olatunbosun also said that processing them into competitive products is still a challenge the Nigerian economy is still facing.

He noted that steps are underway by Seyi Makinde led Government to structure empowerment programmes for all Trade Groups in the State, which in turn will attract investment opportunities.

“Oyo State Government will look into some of the ways to improve the informal sector in the State. This will be embedded in the policy which we will quickly look into with trade unions in the State ” he said.

Meanwhile, Kazeem Ayomaya, governor of the association has restated the Association’s commitment to act as a key enabler to drive the State Government’s economy, through constant production of footwear.

He thanked the State Government for considering improving the condition of members of the Association.