Makinde reopens Sasa Market on economic grounds, lifts curfew

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday directed the immediate re-opening of the crisis-torn Sasa market in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming after a meeting with representatives of Yoruba and Hausa communities who are stakeholders in the market.

The stakeholders were led by the Baale Sasa, Amusa Alabi, and Seriki Hausa of Sasa, Haruna Mai Yasin, to the meeting which was held at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde said he has agreed to reopen the market, having been assured of sustained peace, stating that the market is being reopened so that people can continue to make a living.

The governor also declared that his government has lifted the curfew imposed on the area in the wake of the violence that erupted in the market recently.

He said that due to the normalcy that has returned to the area, the government will put in place palliatives, while also ensuring that adequate security measures are in place to ensure people go about their normal businesses without threats.

While saying that every effort must be put in place to forestall any outbreak of crisis.

“In our environment, economic activities are very germane and basic. We do not want our people to be hungry and angry so that we do not precipitate another issue,” Makinde said.

“So, closing the market for an extended period of time is not sustainable but the fact that all the stakeholders within the community have come together themselves is a good step in the right direction,” he said.

Makinde also announced the closure of Iroko market, saying its promoters were reportedly part of the traders who caused the recent clash at Sasha market.

“The Iroko Market will remain shut. From what we heard, the promoters of that market were part of the people causing confusion and problems at Sasa Market. We will take a long-term view of the Iroko Market but in the meantime, it must remain shut,” he said.