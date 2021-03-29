Makinde inaugurates Zonal Peace Security Committee

In its bid to ensure adequate security of lives and property for the entire citizenry of the State, the Oyo State government has inaugurated the Zonal Peace Security Committee to enhance the activities of the security agencies already put in place.

While inaugurating the committee at Atiba Hall in Oyo East Local Government, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bayo Lawal, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Segun Ajekiigbe, said it was imperative to put such committee in place in order to overcome security challenges in the zone.

Lawal said the move was in accordance with the directive of Governor Seyi Makinde to inaugurate security committees within the seven political zones in the state to check security challenges facing the country, in which Oyo State is not exempted.

He said recently, the Ibarapa Zone was inaugurated while the remaining zones would be inaugurated soonest, maintaining that the committee will comprise all local security agencies from all the local government areas within the state to create synergy to curb the security challenges facing the state.

According to him, the committee, which comprised all the local government areas in Oyo zone such as Oyo East, Oyo West, Atiba and Afijio as well as their local council development areas (LCDAs), should be put together to achieve team work and purposeful results.

He added that the committee’s monthly meeting and resolutions should be forwarded to the Governor through the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

In her remarks, the Iyaloja Afijio Local Government, Balkis Ogungbile, commended Governor Makinde for his various moves to avert security challenges in the State urging him to give more logistics power to the Amotekun.

Dignitaries at the event were the immediate past Caretaker Chairmen and their Heads of Local Governments Administration (HLGAs), representatives of Amotekun corps, Nigeria Police and other securities personnel.