We’re creating enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Oyo – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration will continue to create an enabling environment for all business owners to thrive in the state.

The governor, who made the pledge while commissioning the Radio House of Agidigbo 88.7FM, said that his administration would keep upping the ante in this regard.

Governor Makinde said that his government will support the newest entrant into the thriving radio business in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor commended the tenacity and doggedness of the proprietor of the radio station, Oriyomi Hamzat.

He maintained that Hamzat has done excellently well by struggling to achieve the aim he (Oriyomi) has been nursing for many years.

He said: “I am happy to be here today, firstly because what my brother, Oriyomi Hamzat has in mind to do has come to reality. There are a lot of people who want to come up with good projects like this but never had that opportunity to actualise them. So, we thank God that Oriyomi achieved a feat such as this.

“What hit me at first was the uniform I saw on the permanent staff members when I came in, and the way they are looking smart and gorgeous. And what that means is, what this government stands for is the progress of everyone in this state.

“You can see that a majority of the staff are youths. He has provided jobs for 65 of them. So, as a government, we will continue to encourage those who want to set up a business.

“I want to also let you know that, from this event, there is a lesson for all of us to learn.”

Makinde further added that the establishment of the radio station, which has provided job opportunities for 65 youths in the state, is a feat well-achieved, pointing out that his administration will continue to encourage all those that are aspiring to set up businesses.

In the same vein, he declared that his government has been working assiduously to tackle insecurity in the state through the use of both state and non-state actors which include the Police and other security agencies, Vigilante groups, Amotekun, Agbekoya and other local security outfits.

In his words: “I saw Amotekun operatives over there. Before we got into government, Amotekun was not existing, but we created it. I asked from the Security Task Force Team, which we just set up, to know the strength of the Police Force in the state and I got to know it is about 6,000; but we recruited 1,500 personnel into the Amotekun outfit. What this means is that we have successfully recruited 25 percent of the Nigeria Police Force operating in the state.

“So, with the security challenges we have, we want some of you that will be speaking on radio to help broadcast this development to the whole world, that in Oyo State, in a bid to ensure that we are not treating the issue of security with kid gloves, we have voluntary policing. We want the state actors, non-state actors and other security agencies to come together to tackle the menace of insecurity.

“The way we are not resting on our oars to fight insecurity, we also want you to intensify in broadcasting the message to the people. I must tell you that those who want us to continue to live in the past are around us. And because we want the economy of the state to grow, we must jealously guard our democracy.

“This station will go from strength to strength. Even after we might have left the seat of power, I believe Agidigbo FM will still continue to influence what will be happening in Oyo State.”

Earlier, the founder of the Agidigbo FM, Hamzat, thanked the Governor Makinde-led administration for creating a viable and sustainable atmosphere that attracts local and foreign businesses and investments into Oyo State.

He added that the government’s policies on trade and investments have turned the state into a beehive of local and foreign businesses.

He said: “Agidigbo Radio is the people’s voice that is committed to driving the kind of broadcasting that will reflect the thoughts and concerns of members of the public.”

He appealed to the government to pay attention to the issues that the station will be bringing to the fore, promising to ensure that citizens continue to listen to the station.