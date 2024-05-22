Makinde inaugurates local organizing committee for World Sango Day Festival

Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reiterated his commitment to creating an atmosphere for religious harmony in the state.

Governor Makinde stated this at the inauguration of the Local Organizing Committee for the annual World Sango Oyo Festival, held at the Conference Room, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

While inaugurating the committee, Makinde, who spoke through his Deputy, Bayo Lawal, noted that his government would support every religion.

He assured the committee of maximum support and robust engagement with a view to making the festival more attractive to both the local and international communities.

He noted that as a mark of honour for traditional worshippers, the current administration had declared August 20 every year as a public holiday to celebrate Isese Day.

He said: “I thank all of you for working earnestly to achieve a common goal. The foundation of our living is our culture, our tradition.

Even if you have been to Vatican City where the Pope lives several times, if you are black, you are still black. It does not change you from who you are.

“When we were campaigning, our people were hammering on Isese Day and we thank God that this administration and other administrations in the South West states of Nigeria declared August 20 of every year as Isese Day. This is an achievement for all of us.