Makinde approves reconstruction of Ijio- Idiko-Ile Road

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, has announced the reconstruction of Ijio- Idiko-Ile Road, in the Oke Ogun axis of the state, saying that the contractor will move to the site in the next two weeks.

The governor added that within the next two weeks, he will sign off on the road from Alaga-To-Ilero to Iwere-Ile.

Governor Makinde, who stated this at a town hall meeting in continuation of his zonal consultative meetings in Iseyin, said that in the next three to four years, his administration would make Iseyin one of the fastest growing cities in Nigeria.

He explained that work is ongoing at the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin Campus of the Ladoke Akintola University, adding that if completed, the biggest lecture theatre of the campus will be named after late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul Ganiy Adekunle Salau.

The governor also approved the upgrade of the Iseyin Township Hall, as he directed the chairman of the Iseyin Local Government to look for a contractor from Iseyin that will do the project.

The governor explained that Oyo State has the least amount of food inflation in the entire country, adding that he will continue to ensure that is the situation by rendering assistance to farmers in the state.

“I appreciate you all and want to assure you that I will address some of the issues you have raised by incorporating them into the next programmes and policies we are designing for the next four years,” the governor said.

“Let me also appreciate the representatives of the Miyetti Allah, who have come here to address us.

“When we came into government, we used to record farmers and herders clashes almost every week. In November 2019, I banned open grazing in Oyo State.

“Later, we set up Amotekun. Everybody thought we created the outfit to send away the Fulani herdsmen but in Oyo State, the Fulanis and Yorubas have been living together. I can tell you that the farmers/herders clashes have reduced considerably.

“From the reports I have with me, there are clashes sometimes but Amotekun, Police, other security agencies and our traditional rulers have been able to manage and resolve some of those problems.

“We are on the right track and I can give you the assurance that it can only get better. I thank you all for your cooperation from all angles.

“For the artisans and Oke-Ogun farmers, you want us to empower you but the government cannot do everything you need. The best we can do is to create an enabling environment for your businesses to thrive, and the concept of what we are doing is to integrate the economy of Oyo State. We cannot concentrate all we have to do in Ibadan alone as we need to open up. So, the first task we embarked upon was to link Ibadan with Oke-Ogun to Ogbomoso to Oyo to Ibarapa, and I am happy to tell you that we are, at least, 70 percent there.

“So, we are well on the way to organising our farmers into cooperatives. I am happy that the person who spoke about the farmers confirmed fake and unverifiable data. As for us, we want to empower 10,000 farmers out there. And that was why we asked our youths to go to Nasarawa for training on agribusiness. We will empower them and fill that gap.

“However, one good thing is that since we came into government, production from the farms has been consistently going up. Oyo State has the least amount of food inflation in the entire country. So, we will continue on that path and render assistance to you where needed. The era of spending government money without getting any value is over forever in Oyo State. So, we will empower you to add value to our economy and state.

“Since we came in, we have been paying workers’ salaries consistently. We inject N11 billion into the state’s economy and the money is circulated around the state every four weeks. The N3, 000 school pupils were paying, I cancelled it on the day of my inauguration and we have sustained it.

“On the expansion of our economy, we did Moniya to Iseyin road; Oyo to Iseyin; Ogbomoso to Iseyin. Iseyin will link Saki despite the fact that it is a federal government road. We will fix all the bad portions of the road because it is our people who use it. Let me reveal this to you today; in another three to four years, Iseyin will be among the fastest-growing cities in Nigeria. So, don’t sell your lands as they will appreciate in value worth millions of Naira.”

Aside from the Ijio road, the governor also said that the road from Alaga-Otu-Ilero-Iwere-ile will also be fixed.

Earlier, the Okere of Shaki, Oba Khalid Olabisi and Onjo of Ekeho, Oba Rafiu Osuolale, commended the governor for his developmental projects at Oke-Ogun Zone of Oyo State, adding that Oke-Ogun people will pay back with their votes.

“We are happy that all these wonderful things are happening in our time, and I pray that they shall be sustained.

“Iseyin Zone 1, I congratulate all of you because the governor is our son. He is from Oke-Ogun and that is why he has been doing these good things for us. No governor has done something like this for us in the history of Oyo State. This is the first time there will be a university in Iseyin and I believe we all know what that means.

“We don’t see governor Makinde as someone who exhibits eye-service. As an Engineer, he has his master plan to turn the state around,” the Obas said.

Earlier before the town hall meeting, Governor Makinde led some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on a house to house political campaign.

Among places touched was Oja Oba Iseyin, and the frontage of Iseyin Township Hall, where he was personally distributing campaign leaflets to the people of the areas.

The governor also embarked on an inspection tour of the ongoing College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin Campus of the Ladoke Akintola University and 76.7km Iseyin Fapote-Ogbomoso road, which was recently flagged off by his administration.