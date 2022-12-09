A/Ibom boosts rural development with 65km road projects

As part of efforts to boost rural development, the Akwa Ibom State government has undertaken the construction of over 65km of road in Oruk Anam local government area of the state.

The local government, one the largest in terms of landmass, connects Abak, Ukanafun and Etim Ekpe and Ikot Abasi local governments, leading to a section of the East-West road being constructed by the Federal Government. It is seen as being central to the rural economy of nearby communities as the food basket of the state, attracting traders from nearby Rivers and Abia States.

The road projects have three bridges and being executed by three different contractors to ensure timely completion and delivery of a remodelled General Hospital at Ikot Okoro, Oruk Anam local government area.

The projects include 5.1 km internal roads in Obio Akpa campus of Akwa Ibom State University, the completed 4.9km Ibesit Okpokoro-Ibritam road, and the completed 14km Ikot Ekara-Ibesit Okpokoro road with a bridge and a 22km Ikot Ekaide-Ikot Okoro Ikot Ibritam road. It also includes a 18.9km Ikot Ibritam-Ekeffe Ikot Akpan Afaha road.

The remodelled hospital is one of the secondary health facilities being rehabilitated and equipped by the state government. Others include the Iquita General Hospital, Oron, General Hospital, Etinan and Immanuel Hospital, Eket among others.

“Before now, the rural road was like a fallow area, we used to see street lights in other towns in the state but now our roads have similar fittings with street lights,’’ one elated community leader said.

Read also: We spent 13% derivation refund on roads, payment of contractors – A/Ibom

Conducting reporters round the projects in the local government area, Essien Ndueso, the special assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel, said he was pleased with the progress of work being done, adding that the road projects have transformed the benefiting communities.

“The beneficiaries are happy with the work being done here. It has transformed the rural communities into a spectacle of an environment with solar powered light,’’ he said.

In Oruk Anam local government area alone, we have over 65km of ongoing road projects. We have 5.1 km Martha Udom Emmanuel road in Obio Akpa to open up the campus of Akwa Ibom State University to the host community.

All the roads are with side drains on both sides of the road as the standard being carried out by the state government, some sections of the road have been completed and awaiting inauguration’’, he said.