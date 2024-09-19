‘Make in Nigeria’ group in PH targets Africa in AfCFTA era

Governor Sim Fubara

For Nigeria to do well in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) era that has dawned on the nation, it must boost local production that would meet the demand of the African market. It must also boost its logistics base such as roads to the ports and good ports to export into Africa at competitive costs.

Now, a group of entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt led by Uche Onochie, a member of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), has presented a project that could help Nigeria. It is called; ‘Make in Nigeria’ project. TotalEnergies is indicated as one of the topmost sponsors.

The group brings together businesses that produce to showcase their prowess to over 20,000 persons so that consumers would know what is possible and available in Nigeria before looking offshore.

The group has held annual conference series and exhibitions in the past 13 years, with the 2024 edition set from September 23 to 29, 2024.

In an interview, Onochie explained the concept, saying ‘Make In Nigeria’ targets start-ups who are striving to see how their products and services would make headways, gain patronage, and scale to global standards. “They have creative and disruptive ideas that will stand the test of time and equally create a new market or improve on an existing market. We already have materials, short videos, data, details, and documentaries of some of them, and what they do.”

The CEO said they have a young man who generates power from domestic or industrial sewage/septic tanks. “Surely such notable and noble inventions/projects should be encouraged and exposed to potential partners for funding.

“Our major interest is seeing the Nigerian economy blossom, and we believe that helping entrepreneurs and innovators with what they need to start, grow and scale their businesses will increase the nation’s production capacity and the well-being of its people.”

For the past 13 years, he said, the group has built ‘Make in Nigeria’ into one of the most resourceful and engaging projects.

“It’s almost unbelievable the scale at which innovative ideas, products and initiates are released into the market regularly and some of them are exportable to Africa and the rest of the world. We will expose their services, value chains, and the contribution they make to the Nigerian economy at this event.”

The 2024 edition with the theme: ‘The Makers Edition’ will be held at ‘The Autograph’ event centre on Abacha Road close to the Port Harcourt campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt. It is said to be targeted at businesses such as manufacturing, producing or creating in Nigeria.

The group said they were hopeful Gov Sim Fubara who has shown huge interest in business revival in the state would grace the occasion. The one-week event would conclude on the 29th with an annual excellence award; “Where we recognise notable individuals and organisations that have been outstanding in their different fields of endeavour and have also impacted society.

The event promises an exhibition of what the organisers called exhibitors both locally and internationally to grace the event as was in the past. Onocie said they had recorded over 15,000 persons passing through their grounds while over 20,000 persons were expected in the upcoming event. “Being an exhibitor in the largest gathering of entrepreneurs in the South-South and South-East means a powerful networking experience unprecedented; putting brands in the faces of such a large crowd, thus increasing their market spread.”

The Make in Nigeria series has played host to top speakers over the years.

Onochie said the event would deliver: “Opportunity to showcase your product and services to a crowd of about 20,000 wholesalers, retailers, top businessmen and women, government representatives and the general public; Opportunity to open a new market and extend your market spread in the South-South region; Daily interaction with the general public and new customers; Access to the conference and all its features; Opportunity to pitch to the conference participants daily. This event is also open to the general public to attend and participate and it’s a powerful learning, selling, networking, and entertainment offerings.”