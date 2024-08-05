Nigerian businesses establish coalition to boost AfCFTA implementation

Thirty-six Nigerian business associations, with support from the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), have established the Trade in Services Coalition to support the implementation of the Trade in Services Protocol under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A statement by the center stated that the coalition aims to bring together players in Nigeria’s trade in services industry. It will be led by a five-member coordination committee that will steer the coalition’s activities in business, communication, finance, tourism, travel, and transport.

“One of the aims of this coalition is to help businesses in Nigeria take advantage of the opportunities offered by the AfCFTA. This offers significant opportunities for trade and innovation in goods and services across Africa and globally,” Lars Benson, regional director of CIPE Africa, said.

He stated that the coalition’s objectives are to support the implementation of the AfCFTA Trade in Services Protocol in Nigeria, collaborate and advocate on trade-related issues, and foster a united front for impactful change.

Read also: Avila, Dangote, others make first AfCFTA Nigeria’s shipment

He said, “To achieve these objectives, the coalition will focus on addressing the need to integrate Nigeria into the five priority sectors of the AfCFTA Trade in Services. Empowering various stakeholders in the five priority sectors in Nigeria to take control of trade in services future through advocacy training and capacity building on trade.

“Providing services efficiently through collaboration with national professional bodies and regulatory institutions with appropriate intervention from the government.”

The regional director of CIPE Africa added that the coalition will focus on achieving more effective and efficient program delivery and eliminating unnecessary duplication of effort in initiatives aimed at providing services within Nigeria and across the borders of other African Member States.

Lola Adekanye, CIPE country director in Nigeria, stated that trade in services is a major instrument of growth and development in the Nigerian economy.

Mary Odongo, CIPE’s program manager for Africa, said that by forming this coalition, Nigerian businesses will better understand the Protocol of Trade in Services of AfCFTA and will be able to advocate for an environment that would enable them to participate in its implementation.

Mfon Usoro, president of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Nigeria, who is the elected National Coordinator for the coalition, noted that the group’s formation is timely.