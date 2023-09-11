‘Major challenge of operating chain business is maintaining quality assurance’

Ade Sun-Basorun, chief executive officer of FoodCo, has said that one of the biggest challenges of running a chain operation was maintaining a high standard of quality assurance across the value chain and across the network.

Sun-Basorun explained that having been in business for over 40 years, serving four generations of families, FoodCo is especially conscious of and committed to the criticality of replicating excellent service quality in all our outlets whether in Oyo, Lagos or Ogun State.

Sun-Basorun, who spoke during the occasion of celebration of FoodCo’s one-year anniversary of its flagship Lagos store in Awolowo Road, Ikoyi expressed gratitude to the FoodCo team for their efforts in delivering on the brand promise of offering top quality and affordable prices.

He maintained that this has translated to all touchpoints of the business from customer service, to engagement with vendors and suppliers as well as the company’s systems and processes.

FoodCo, a diversified consumer goods company and Top 5 retailer in Nigeria, recently marked the one-year anniversary of its flagship Lagos store in Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

Customers were treated to special meal vouchers over the 3-day celebrations while lucky winners, selected via raffle draws, were offered a 10 percent discount on their purchases.

Speaking on the anniversary, Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer of FoodCo, stated that the anniversary offer was to appreciate customers for their loyalty and patronage since the store opened a year ago.

He said: “At FoodCo, we share a strong bond with our customers and so we are always happy for occasions to celebrate that connection. We particularly appreciate the warm acceptance the Ikoyi store has enjoyed since birthing at Keffi Street a year ago which is why we decided to reciprocate the goodwill with the special discounts and other customer rewards.

Established in 1982, FoodCo is a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment.

The company is listed among the fastest growing companies in Africa by Financial Times for the two consecutive years 2021 and 2022.

FoodCo company operates the largest supermarket chain brand in South-West Nigeria, outside Lagos and is one of only two omni-channel retailers in the country.