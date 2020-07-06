Magu: DSS bars journalists from probe panel

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday barred journalists from gaining access to Conference Centre of the State House where the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was being interrogated by a Presidential probe panel over alleged corruption.

READ ALSO: Magu honoured panel invitation – EFCC

State House Correspondents who went over to the Conference Centre to ascertain the state of the development were asked to leave the premises by men of the DSS, who had been stationed within the premises of the Conference Centre. The DSS officials were, however, said to be very polite.

“They said you people should excuse the use of this place for today,” a security official politely told reporters.

Magu was reportedly arrested at the Wuse II office of the EFCC by the DSS on Monday over allegations that he owns four properties and was allegedly transferring funds abroad through a third party.

In 2016 a DSS report had disclosed that Magu was living in a N40m mansion paid for by one Umar Mohammed, a retired air commodore who was allegedly involved in fraudulent deals.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has, however, denied the reported arrest.

The EFCC in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said, “Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.”

The DSS in an earlier statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, also denied arresting Magu.