Magu honoured panel invitation – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to the reported arrest of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, by the Department of State Service (DSS) over alleged fraud.

The EFCC in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said Magu honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC in Abuja.

“The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel,” the statement said.

Magu was earlier reported to have been arrested by the DSS over allegations that he owns four properties and was allegedly transferring funds abroad through a third party.

A source had said the EFCC boss was arrested at the Wuse II office of the DSS on Monday afternoon and was being questioned at the DSS Headquarters in Aso Drive, Abuja.

But the DSS in a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, also denied arresting Magu.

The statement said the “DSS wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media. The Service, has since, today, 6th July 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.”

Magu, has remained on acting capacity for over four years as the Senate refused to confirm him as the substantive chairman following some damning report about him by the DSS. President Muhammadu Buhari has, however, retained him in acting capacity.

The DSS Report of 2016 that allegedly indicted Magu said, “In December 2010, the Police Service Commission (PSC) found Magu guilty of action prejudicial to state security – withholding of EFCC files, sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files and acts unbecoming of a police officer, and awarded him severe reprimand as punishment.

“Magu is currently occupying a residence rented for N40m at N20m per annum. This accommodation was not paid [for] from the commission’s finances, but by one Umar Mohammed, air commodore retired, a questionable businessman who has subsequently been arrested by the secret service.

“For the furnishing of the residence, Magu enlisted the Federal Capital Development Authority to award a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by the same Mohammed, to furnish the residence at the cost of N43m.

“Investigations show that the acting EFCC chairman regularly embarked on official and private trips through a private jet owned by Mohammed.

“In one of such trips, Magu flew to Maiduguri alongside Mohammed with a bank MD who was being investigated by the EFCC over complicity in funds allegedly stolen by the immediate past petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

“Furthermore, the EFCC boss has so far maintained a high-profile lifestyle. This is exemplified by his preference for first-class air travels. On 24 June, 2016, he flew Emirate airlines first-class to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser hajj at the cost of N2.9m. This is in spite of Mr President’s directive to all public servants to fly economy class.

“Magu has fostered a beneficial relationship with Mohammed who by his confession approaches clients for possible exploitation, favours and associated returns.”

