Magodo Estate residents fault plan to develop wetland, see danger ahead

The residents of Magodo Phase 11, under the aegis of Magodo Residents Association (MRA), have faulted the planned development of the wetland right behind the elite estate as part of the New Kosofe Development Master Plan.

According to the residents, the planned development poses grave danger, not only to the environment, but also nature, their children, and even animals whose lives depended on the wetland.

The wetland separates the estate from Isheri, Ketu, Ajiliti and Ikorodu and, according to the development plan, a new road is being considered to run through the estate instead of through the wetland down to Otedola Bridge.

The residents noted that it was easier and cheaper for the government to cut into Bashir Shittu Road, Adetoro Adelaja and the South-East zone which, they said, is the source of their concern.

“We are not stopping any proposals for development of the wetland but to leave Magodo Phase ll out of it. We, however, wish that the government would consider the environmental and social impact of this proposal,” Olatunbosun Akinbami, MRA’s Environmental secretary, said.

Akinbami, who spoke at a consultative meeting by the residents on Tuesday, explained that the wetland was the collector of most waters from Ikeja, Magodo, Isheri and some parts of Ogun River.

He wondered how, just for the sake of revenue, a government would destroy a natural habitat and eventual buyers’ lives in future danger, pleading that a road should be constructed to create a boundary between the estate and burst out at Otedola Bridge.

“We want the sanctity of Magodo Phase ll to be maintained. Imagine all traffic from Ikorodu, Ketu, Ajiliti and Isheri passing through Bashir Shittu Road. Or imagine Lagos Ibadan Expressway having an extension into Bashir Shittu Road. It’s just unthinkable. It’s sickening. It’s complete banishment,” he said.