Maduegbuna, Ndoma-Egba, others lead discussions on government relations, public policy

Corporate organisations have been called upon to pay more attention to public affairs management. Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, chairman, C&F Porter Novelli, made the call at the recent masterclass organised by government relations and policy strategy consultancy, Growth and Transformation Professionals, (GTPro).

Maduegbuna, who spoke on the topic ‘What is Your Public Affairs Strategy?’ said: “The relationship between corporate organisations and the government is very critical, especially because government is responsible for policies that will affect the operations of businesses. However, many organisations do not have an understanding of how to navigate this critical process that will help add value to their businesses.”

The one-day masterclass was aimed at highlighting critical insights into the cost benefits of maintaining a strategic government relationship mechanism that is sustainable and accessing various windows that can be engaged in their stakeholder relations and engagement programmes.

It also focused on increasing awareness and appreciation for the necessary approaches to government policies and regulatory regimes, as well as providing a platform for cross-fertilization of ideas between legislators, policy makers, and corporate executives.

Responding to critical questions about the concept of public affairs and its scope as it relates to business and politics, Maduegbuna said: “In looking ahead, C-Suite level executives should be involved with public policy as well as engage in social issues. I am not saying they should become celebrity CEOs, but credibility CEOs who add value both within and outside their organisations because as leaders of corporate Nigeria, there are strategic, logical, and ethical reasons why you must be involved in public policy.”

Speakers at the Masterclass were resource persons with many years’ experience in public affairs who have successfully navigated this critical aspect of business as private and public sector players.

They included Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), former Senate leader; Hon. Bimbo Daramola, a former member of the House of Representatives; and Olufemi Awosanya, founder and chairman of Proshare, among others.

“With such knowledgeable speakers, I believe attendees were exposed to the very critical knowledge required in government relations and public affairs. By engaging with government officials and policymakers, businesses and organisations can work to shape policies in such a way that it will be favourable to their interests, helping to ensure that they are able to operate effectively and achieve set goals,” Maduegbuna further said.

The event took place at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, with captains of industry in attendance.