LWC assures water supply improvement as Assembly bemoans unavailability

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Environment has expressed worry over the unavailability of water supply in the state during its oversight visit to the Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC).

Adebola Shabi, who led the House Committee, raised alarm over the unavailability of water supply in most parts of the state and reinstated the need for the House to ensure that the interests and rights of their constituents were protected.

Shabi demanded an in-depth report of the ongoing infrastructure projects and the challenges faced by the corporation in production of water supply.

Mrs Kehinde Fashola, the corporation’s Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs and Brand Management Unit, on Thursday, made this known in a release on Thursday and made available to BusinessDay.

The corporation had earlier stated that the state public water is the most safe water because it conforms with World Health Organisation’s standards.

Mukhtaar Tijani, The Managing Director of the LWC, disclosed work has been going to provide water supply to many homes in the state while making reference to the recent connection of Baruwa Community to Mosan Okunola Waterworks as one of the steps taken to achieve this goal.

Engr. Omolanke Taiwo, the LWC Executive Director of Operations, acknowledged the challenges faced by LWC, including the reluctance of customers to pay for water, which is already subsidized by the state government.

She further announced plans to meter all customers to ensure accountability for water produced.

Following the meeting, the Assembly members, accompanied by the MD of LWC and some management staff, proceeded to Ishasi Waterworks for project inspection.