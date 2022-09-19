Lulu-Briggs, Rivers Accord Party guber candidate, urges Nigerians to help the less-privileged

The Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs has said that many people are suffering today in society because there were fewer caring people. He urged Nigerians to imbibe the habit of helping the less privileged.

Lulu-Briggs made the remarks at the Second Edition of DLB All-Rivers Inter-Tertiary Championship in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, over the weekend.

The Accord candidate said that it was not only when people have enough that they can give to the needy but that courage and audacity to help those in need should be a driving force to assist the youth, especially those in the Universities and Polytechnic who do not have the opportunity to take care of their educational needs, especially at this hard time.

“We all have the responsibility that this country should work again for all of us,” he said, noting that the youths of Rivers State can make the state great again by being committed, patriotic and also in service.

He, however, blamed the youth for not being serious politically.

“The next election is about your future. We need men and women who have mind and heart to deliver as a leader,” he added.

Speaking on leadership, he stressed that it was due to lack of understanding that the 13percent percent oil derivation still remains static for many years, while the constitution said at least 13percent percent minimum

“How come no one law maker or leader has thought of increasing it?

While doling out N1million to a young female Igila Ogorchukwu under the business grant for most innovative ideas, the politician said that the next edition of the programme would be greater.

In an interview shortly after the event, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said he was touched by the poverty in society, especially the poor students and called on other Nigerians or Rivers’ people to support those in need.

The philanthropist explained that the educational support of scholarship award and business grant was aimed to assist students who are brilliant but come from a poor background.

Earlier, the past Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University, Prof Mercury Ndimele said the biggest challenge of Nigeria was leadership as discussed by the students during the debate. He said the leadership crisis in Nigeria starts from the community level, while tasking everyone to start from wherever they find themselves and not to wait until they occupy big positions.

Prof. Ndimele called on those in authority to punish offenders as a correctional measure rather than pamper evil.

In his vote of thanks, the organiser of the event Godswill Onyegbu narrated how the programme has benefitted many students in the state.

Onyegbu, who is a final year law student of Rivers State University, used the occasion to eulogise the funder whom he described as father of many students who are orphan and helpless in the high institution.