Labour Party to produce campaign documents in two weeks

The Labour Party has set up a Committee to produce its Campaign Policy document, within the next two weeks.

The party has also inaugurated a Presidential Campaign Planning and Strategy Committee, to drive the Obi/Datti Presidential campaign ahead of the flag-off of the campaign on the 28th of September.

These were contained in the communique issued at the end of the recent two-day retreat by the party, aimed at moving the campaign process forward, ahead of the 2023 elections,

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Arabambi Abayomi, who spoke with BusinessDay on the outcome of the retreat, said that the party used the opportunity to appraise the current state of the country and highlight the inherent problems.

According to Abayomi, “The Labour Party Leaders, Stakeholders and Candidates can now engage and visit all support groups and stakeholders, including all NLC and TUC offices, women and youth organisations, support groups, among others to ensure that a well distilled message of the party is taken down to the grassroots ahead of the 2023 elections.

Read also: PDP crisis: Southwest chapter backs Ayu, ignores Makinde

“We have shown that the dispossessed and exploited people and masses of Nigeria are the structure of the party and therefore, they should be the focal point of the ongoing struggle of the party to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of both the APC and PDP.

“The retreat has also shown that Nigerians are tired of the present order foisted by government of the APC and PDP, and even some of their associates in political leadership positions are also tired.”

He further said: “We are therefore, ready to rescue this country by seizing the opportunity to rally Nigerians to take over power, which is already lying on the streets of Nigeria.

“The outcome of the retreat is of immense importance to Labour Party, as it will help us in forging a cohesive front to deal with the manipulation of the present rulers dividing the country, as ethnic and religious colourations do not make any meaning and difference in poverty.

“As you know already, our Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has constantly reminded Nigerians that hunger knows not religion or ethnicity. It is time our people are liberated from the strongholds of primitive political deceptions with which they held Nigerians captive.

“So, the party is ready to mobilise Nigerians to reject all forms of primordial sentiments, and be united in voting Labour Party candidates that will work for the progress, transformation and prosperity of Nigeria.”